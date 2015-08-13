Rupert Murdoch is flipping his West Village townhouse for $29 million after buying it for $4 million less 5 months ago

Dolly Lenz Real Estate Before Murdoch bought it, 278 W. 11th St. was a bed and breakfast.

Rupert Murdoch is turning into a property flipping mogul.

First he listed his One Madison penthouse in April (which he’d only bought the year earlier), and now he’s flipping a West Village townhouse he bought a mere five months ago.

After purchasing the downtown residence for $US25 million in March, Murdoch stands to make almost $US4 million if he gets his asking price of $US28.9 million.

Located at 278 W. 11th St., the townhouse was originally a bed and breakfast; Murdoch converted it into a four-story mansion.

Amenities include an elevator, wine cellar, four-person elevator, backyard garden, and roof deck with views of One World Trade Center downtown and the Empire State Building uptown. Dolly Lenz has the listing.

