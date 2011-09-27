Now News Corp's Marketing Division Is Under Investigation For Acting Like The...Mafia

Rupert Murdoch‘s News Corp is being investigated…again.



This time they are facing accusations that the News America Marketing Group, the arm is responsible for promoting News Corp products (i.e. in-store ads in supermarkets and retailers) is now in the sites of U.S. investigators for violating anti-trust laws.

From Bloomberg:

[News America], rivals claimed in court papers, has expanded by flouting antitrust laws, and in one case, computer hacking. News America’s CEO, also publisher of the New York Post, testified in one case that he used popular Mafia films such as “‘A Bronx Tale” and “The Untouchables” to teach employees how to instill fear in potential clients.

Horse heads in beds anyone?

But before you laugh, it’s important to note this is also big business.

As Bloomberg reports, News of the World, which Murdoch shut down earlier this summer, only accounted for 1 per cent of News Corp.’s annual, News America accounts for four times that much: 12% of News Corp.’s profit for fiscal 2011.

Read the full story here >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.