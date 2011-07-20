WATCH: Rupert Murdoch Interrupts His Own Questioning To Stammer A Big-Company Excuse (VIDEO)

Photo: Fox News Channel

During the start of questioning by British Parliament on Tuesday Morning, News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch, Murdoch interrupted the back-and-forth to offer an “explanation”:News Corp. is a really big company. Also, NOTW was less than 1% of that really big company.



As he defended his position, we couldn’t help but notice Murdoch’s awkward delivery: stammering, Murdoch paused several times and continuously hit the table with his hand.

Uncomfortable.

Watch below.

