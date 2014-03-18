Rupert Murdoch Has Now Officially Offended Everybody Since His Return To Twitter

Rupert Murdoch should hurt himself more often.

Not that we wish the media mogul any ill will in a physical sense, just that those days he was laid up with a bad back earlier this year seem to have sparked an urgency to ramp up the offensiveness of his tweets.

Up until January 25, Murdoch had only tweeted twice in 2014, after signing off 2013 with this sentimental Xmas message:

Amid Xmas extravagance and festivities, Christians should pray for millions of fellow believers being killed and persecuted in Middle East. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) December 22, 2013

A worrying gap for his fans opened up between January 25 and February 9, but Murdoch returned in style, offending fans of grammar and Wendi Deng’s “love letter” to Tony Blair, published a week earlier.

Recent silence due bad back accident and other distractions. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) February 9, 2014

Since then, he’s been in top form, marking a high yesterday with a crack at LGBTs who like a pint of Guinness.

Also, while we’ve broken his tweets down into the various groups he’s offended, you can assume “And any sane, rational human being” is added by default.

March 17 – The LGBT community:

Where will this end? Guinness pulls out of religious parade bullied by gay orgs who try to take it over. Hope all Irish boycott the stuff — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) March 17, 2014

March 9 – Muslims

777crash confirms jihadists turning to make trouble for China. Chance for US to make common cause, befriend China while Russia bullies. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) March 9, 2014

February 25 – Victims of Catholic child abuse

Pope Francis appoints brilliant Cardinal Pell from Sydney to be no.3 power in Vatican. Australia will miss him but world will benefit. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) February 25, 2014

February 18 – Climate change believers

Wild winter in US, UK, etc. no respectable evidence any of this man made climate change in spite of blindly ignorant politicians. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) February 18, 2014

February 9 – Spotify subscribers, Jambox owners and people who cringe when grandad talks about the same tech they use.

Great partnership between spotify and Times of London. Fabulous tone quality. I link spotify to my jambox. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) February 9, 2014

A Twitter troll at the height of his powers, as shown by the 498,000 people who follow him purely to post hate-filled replies, and Piers Morgan, his fan.

And it’s only March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.