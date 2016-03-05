Rupert Murdoch has married Jerry Hall

Photo: Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch/ Getty.

Media mogul and executive chairman of News Corp, Rupert Murdoch, 84, has married former model Jerry Hall, 59, in a low key celebration on Friday in London.

The couple tied the knot in an 18th-century palace, Spencer House, owned by Charles Spencer, the youngest brother of the late Lady Diana.

Only a few were present at the ceremony including Murdoch’s son Lachlan, his wife Sarah and Hall’s best friend Suzanne Wyman, according to The Telegraph.

The wedding took place two months after the pair announced their engagement in January in The Times, after dating for four months.

Here’s how Murdoch described himself following the ceremony:

No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) March 4, 2016

But the bigger celebration and wedding will take place on Saturday when the couple wed in St Bride’s Church in London.

Reports by Fairfax say that the couple’s ten children will attend the service on Saturday with all six daughters to be bridesmaids.

Michael Gove and Sir Michael Caine will also be among the guest list.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are set to marry this weekend at St Bride’s Church in London. Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images.

Their first public appearance was at the Rugby World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham in October but have since appeared together at events such as the Golden Globes.

This will be Murdoch’s fourth marriage after he split from Wendi Deng in 2013, following 14 years of marriage. He was previously married to Patricia Brooker and Anna Torv and has six children between his marriages with an estimated fortune of $AUD16.8 billion.

Meanwhile, it is Hall’s first official marriage whose Bali ceremony with English singer Mick Jagger in 1990 was later declared invalid by the British court. She has four children from her relationship with Jagger and has an estimated net worth of $AUD20 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.