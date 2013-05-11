Rupert Murdoch Has Just Bought A Vineyard

Getty Images/ Pascal Le Segretain



Rupert Murdoch is celebrating the purchase of a vineyard in Los Angeles, according to his Twitter feed, and its previous owner was Tom Jones (former CEO of aerospace giant Northrup.)

“About to celebrate buying beautiful small vineyard right in LA. Great wine, Moraga, owned by great Angelino, Tom Jones. Time cover,1961!”, the 82-year old media mogul tweeted this morning.

According to Moraga’s website, the winery and vineyard produces about 1,500 cases of vino a year, and has won several awards, including the Sommerlier’s 2012 Choice Award.

Reaction to the tweet was mixed. Twitter user @Rockstar_Group tweeted, “enjoy it RM!”, @hevallo snarkily replied “Meanwhile people are dying the world over from starvation and war! Enjoy!” and @dollyalderton opportunistically asked the mogul to buy her a Chanel bag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.