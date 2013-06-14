Rupert Murdoch Has Filed For Divorce From Wendi Deng

Getty / Imeh Akpanudosen

News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch has filed for divorce from wife Wendi Deng.

Deadline Hollywood was the first to break the news, and News Corp has since confirmed it.

The decision to file for divorce happened “very quickly,” Deadline reports. Rumors of marriage trouble have been circulating for months.

A source told Deadline in February that Deng “was snippy with [Murdoch] during Oscar weekend, and she’s really impatient with him these days.”

Murdoch married Deng in 1999, weeks after he divorced former wife Anna Torv. Deng started at News Corp as an intern at Star TV. We have more information about her here.

The development comes just days after shareholders rubber-stamped Murdoch’s planned break-up of News Corporation into separate entertainment and publishing divisions, a major structural change for the company. Deadline reports the divorce will not affect the changes to the business.

The couple has two daughters, 11-year-old Grace and 9-year-old Chloe. Murdoch is 82 years old and Deng is 44. Deng is the chief of strategy for MySpace’s operations in China, according to The Daily Beast.

Deng made headlines in 2011 when she slapped someone who accosted Murdoch during a hearing on the phone hacking scandal.

