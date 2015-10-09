Rupert Murdoch has apologised for his 'real black' president tweet

News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch has apologised on Twitter after he used the medium to imply that US president Barack Obama wasn’t a “real black”.

Murdoch has been using Twitter to throw his support behind Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson, 64, a Detroit-born African-American retired paediatric neurosurgeon.

After Carson appeared on Fox News on Wednesday, the pay TV channel’s 84-year-old boss told his 633,000 followers “Ben and Candy Carson terrific”.

And then he went further, adding “What about a real black President who can properly address the racial divide? And much else.”

The comments were roundly condemned, but also retweeted and favourited nearly 3000 times.

Overnight, Murdoch returned to Twitter with some contrition.

Apologies! No offence meant. Personally find both men charming. — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) October 8, 2015

Ben Carson, who makes regular appearances on Fox programs, weighed in too on rival station CNN, saying he knew Murdoch and it was “much ado about nothing” and “a lot of people took it the wrong way”.

He argued the issue was that while the black community was excited about Obama, his policies had not benefited that constituency.

