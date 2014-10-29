Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has a drone.
The 83-year-old took to Twitter to tell the world about his maiden flight of the quadcopter, a drone with four rotors.
“Trying out my new drone,” he tweeted.
Here’s the tweet.
Trying out my new drone with Paul #WSJDLive pic.twitter.com/o36DF1YVGC
— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) October 28, 2014
The photo of Murdoch’s first flight was taken while he was attending the Wall Street Journal’s tech conference, held in California’s Laguna Beach.
