Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has a drone.

The 83-year-old took to Twitter to tell the world about his maiden flight of the quadcopter, a drone with four rotors.

“Trying out my new drone,” he tweeted.

Here’s the tweet.

Trying out my new drone with Paul #WSJDLive pic.twitter.com/o36DF1YVGC — Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) October 28, 2014

The photo of Murdoch’s first flight was taken while he was attending the Wall Street Journal’s tech conference, held in California’s Laguna Beach.

