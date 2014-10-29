Rupert Murdoch Has A Drone

Alex Heber

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has a drone.

The 83-year-old took to Twitter to tell the world about his maiden flight of the quadcopter, a drone with four rotors.

“Trying out my new drone,” he tweeted.

Here’s the tweet.

The photo of Murdoch’s first flight was taken while he was attending the Wall Street Journal’s tech conference, held in California’s Laguna Beach.

