RUPERT MURDOCH: 'When Will Politicians Find Courage To Ban Automatic Weapons?'

News Corp. chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch called for an automatic weapons ban Friday night, hours after the deadly school shooting in Newtown, Conn. left 26 dead, including 20 children.



Photo: Twitter/@rupertmurdoch

Fully automatic weapons are legal in most of the United States, but obtaining them requires an extensive federal background check, according to CNN. Semi-automatic weapons make up 15 per cent of all firearms privately owned in the U.S.

Murdoch urged similar action after the movie-theatre shooting in Aurora, Colo., earlier this year:

Photo: Twitter/@rupertmurdoch

He found agreement from an unlikely source:

Photo: Twitter/@KeithOlbermann

