Rupert Murdoch gets COVID-19 vaccine as Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices vaccine scepticism

Media tycoon and Fox News owner, Rupert Murdoch has received a COVID-19 vaccine as controversial host, Tucker Carlson has voiced vaccine scepticism during his show.

Carlson said: “Even if you’re strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognise how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much, it feels false, because it is. It’s too slick.”

Meanwhile, Murdoch, 89, said: “I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”

Murdoch, who was born in Australia and is a US citizen, has been isolating at his home in Oxfordshire, England with his wife, Jerry Hall Murdoch, for much of the year, according to The Guardian.

Those over 80-years-old are second in line for the vaccine in the UK aftercare home staff and residents.

Murdoch, 89, was among the first in the world to have had the Pfizer shot, which he went to his local GP in the UK for after receiving a call saying he was eligible for it, The Independent reported.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible.

“I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available,” Murdoch added despite Carlson’s comments.

Carlson began his primetime show, ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ by discussing the case of a health worker in Alaska who had suffered from an adverse reaction to the vaccine, Reuters reported.

He warned his Thursday night viewers to be sceptical of the “glitzy” public campaign and added: “Even if you’re strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognise how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much, it feels false, because it is, it’s too slick.”

Those aged over 80 are second in line for the vaccine in the UK aftercare home staff and residents following its emergency approval.

Business Insider contacted Fox News who refused to comment on the situation any further.

