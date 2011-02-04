Rupert Murdoch Gave Daily Editor Jesse Angelo A $30 Million Budget

Photo: Gawker

It’s nice to have a man with deep pockets in your corner.Jesse Angelo, editor of the Daily and Rupert Murdoch‘s “main man,” revealed to WWD that Rupe handed a $30 million budget to launch the Daily.



“How many times in your life do you get a chance to do that?”

Indeed.

Angelo says been using the cash to recruit his editorial staff, which numbers over 100 people now.

Angelo, longtime friends with James Murdoch, has been working for News Corp. since before he graduated from Harvard.

