Rupert Murdoch: Fox News 'Saved' The GOP

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch credited his Fox News cable network with having “saved” the Republican Party in an extensive interview with Fortune published Thursday.

Murdoch discussed Fox News’ relationship to the GOP when Fortune’s senior editor-at-large Patricia Sellers asked him about “a view that Fox News has contributed in a big way to the political discontent in the U.S., degraded the political process, and maybe, in spotlighting the Tea Party, even hurt the Republican Party?”

“I think it has absolutely saved it,” Murdoch said of the his network and the GOP. “It has certainly given voice and hope to people who didn’t like all that liberal championing thrown at them on CNN. By the way, we don’t promote the Tea Party. That’s bullshit. We recognise their existence.”

Murdoch also talked about his recent divorce, the future of his money-losing New York Post newspaper, and the hacking scandal that wracked his British papers in recent years in the interview. Read it in full here.

