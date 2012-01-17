TOUCHED BY POWER: Here Are The Nine People Rupert Murdoch Follows On Twitter

Rupert Murdoch’s Twitter has become its own constant news story.
This weekend it was his attack on Google and defence of SOPA. Last week it was the Wendi Deng Murdoch verified-Twitter fiasco.
And in a very short amount of time, Murdoch’s gained 140,000 followers and counting.
But what’s also interesting is the people he follows.
All together, Murdoch follows 15 accounts on Twitter. Only nine of them are people; the other six are mostly the accounts of News Corp. publications.
So who are the nine individuals he follows?
4. @Nouriel — Nouriel Roubini is an economics professor and writer with almost as many followers as Murdoch. It doesn't appear that he's ever acknowledged Murdoch's patronage.
5. @EricCantor — Eric Cantor is a Virginia Republican representative and the House Majority Leader. So that makes some sense.
6. @Peggynoonannyc — Peggy Noonan is a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, which Murdoch owns. It looks like this account just tweets out her columns, though.
8. @markpinc — Mark Pincus is the founder and CEO of Zynga and was an early investor in Facebook. Maybe Murdoch really likes Farmville? After Rupert started following him, Pincus gave him a shoutout and said he was inspired to tweet more.
9. @jack — Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter and, reportedly, helped Murdoch start his account. For that, he became the billionaire's first follow.
Bonus! Murdoch briefly followed New York Observer editor and Gawker founding editor Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers). Perusing her Twitter reveals that he followed her for about 24 hours, and probably unfollowed because she was DM'ing him questions.
