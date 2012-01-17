TOUCHED BY POWER: Here Are The Nine People Rupert Murdoch Follows On Twitter

Rupert Murdoch’s Twitter has become its own constant news story.



This weekend it was his attack on Google and defence of SOPA. Last week it was the Wendi Deng Murdoch verified-Twitter fiasco.

And in a very short amount of time, Murdoch’s gained 140,000 followers and counting.

But what’s also interesting is the people he follows.

All together, Murdoch follows 15 accounts on Twitter. Only nine of them are people; the other six are mostly the accounts of News Corp. publications.

So who are the nine individuals he follows?

