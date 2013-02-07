RUPERT MURDOCH: The Wall Street Journal Is STILL Being Hacked By The Chinese

News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch said late Tuesday night in a plainly straightforward tweet that Chinese hackers were still targeting The Wall Street Journal:



Chinese still hacking us, or were over weekend. — Rupert Murdoch(@rupertmurdoch) February 6, 2013

The WSJ, along with The New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg and others, revealed last week that they were the targets of Chinese hackers. The hackers had infiltrated the publications’ computer systems in an attempt to gain access to information relating to their coverage of China.

The WSJ also wrote a scathing editorial aimed at the Chinese government:

“[W]hatever else the Chinese thought they were doing by hacking us, they didn’t stop the publication of a single article. Now they have only magnified their embarrassment, as their intrusion was eventually bound to be detected and publicized. Perhaps they will now try to deny us travel visas, harass our journalists or otherwise interfere with our business in China.

Meantime, we read that the FBI is investigating China’s media hacking and treating it as a national security issue. It’s also a plain-old crime, undertaken by a government that fancies itself the world’s next superpower but acts like a giant thievery corporation.

The Middle Kingdom might once have been the centre of human civilisation. But in the digital world, the Chinese are the barbarians at the gate. Whatever they think they’ve learned about us by sneaking around our inboxes, the world has learned a great deal more about them.”

