Rupert Murdoch, Carlos Slim, And JP Morgan Teaming Up To Take Over The World's Most Popular Sport

News Corp. is in talks with the world’s richest man, to take over Formula 1 racing, according to a report on Sky News.



Rupert Murdoch’s global media empire is in preliminary discussions with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim — with consultation from banking giant JP Morgan — to create a consortium the could acquire the F1 racing organisation.

The talks are still early and may not amount to much, given News Corp.’s complicated relationship with sports. They’ve been trying to take over Sky’s satellite TV operations, but have run into regulatory issues.

They also previously owned the LA Dodgers before turning them over to Frank McCourt.

