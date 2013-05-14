HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rupert Murdoch Bought A $29.5 Million Vineyard In Los Angeles

rupert murdoch vineyard

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is the new owner of a 16-acre vineyard in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The property, called Moraga Vineyards and Winery, comes with a large residence. We don’t know the final sale price, but it had been listed for $29.5 million.

The estate previously belonged to former Northrop Grumman CEO Thomas Jones, who owned it for three decades and started making wine there, according to Curbed. Murdoch first checked out the place after reading about it in The Wall Street Journal, according to the LA Times.

The tycoon tweeted about his purchase Friday, saying, “About to celebrate buying beautiful small vineyard right in LA. Great wine, Moraga, owned by great Angelino, Tom Jones. Time cover,1961!”

Welcome to Moraga Vineyards and Winery in Bel Air.

The 16-acre property comes with a working winery and 5-bedroom residence.

It's located just five miles from the Pacific Ocean, in an area with a microclimate that's great for winemaking.

Originally a horse ranch, former owner Tom Jones and his wife started producing wine here in 1989.

Today the winery sells a red blend ($125 per bottle) and a white blend ($65 per bottle).

The main residence is 7,500 square feet.

The decor is pretty outdated.

It has lots of old fashioned carpets and chairs.

But there are great views of the vineyard.

And lots of space.

The country-style kitchen.

The main home has three bedrooms.

There's also a two-bedroom guest room.

Plenty of outdoor space.

The pool, near the main house.

Look who's selling.

