HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rupert Murdoch Bought A $29.5 Million Vineyard In Los Angeles

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is the new owner of a 16-acre vineyard in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, The Los Angeles Times reports.



The property, called Moraga Vineyards and Winery, comes with a large residence. We don’t know the final sale price, but it had been listed for $29.5 million.

The estate previously belonged to former Northrop Grumman CEO Thomas Jones, who owned it for three decades and started making wine there, according to Curbed. Murdoch first checked out the place after reading about it in The Wall Street Journal, according to the LA Times.

The tycoon tweeted about his purchase Friday, saying, “About to celebrate buying beautiful small vineyard right in LA. Great wine, Moraga, owned by great Angelino, Tom Jones. Time cover,1961!”

