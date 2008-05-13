Rupert Murdoch, Blogger?

Buyout mogul Carl Icahn says he’s just about ready to start blogging at his personal site, The Icahn Report, any day now — as long as he gets the OK from his lawyers. Has he started a trend?



At a party for Arianna Huffington last week, one of her eager employers cornered Rupert Murdoch, and asked the News Corp. (NWS) boss whether he’d like to start writing posts for free, too. The exchange, via the NY Observer:

“Would you blog for us?” said a young political reporter. “Would you ever want to do a blog for us?”

Mr. Murdoch gazed at him silently for a few seconds, then smiled. “I’d love to,” he said.

We’re not sure that this represents an ironclad commitment on Rupe’s part. But if it is, we have a proposal for his first contribution: “Why I Was Sure I Was Going To Buy Newsday A Week Ago, And What Happened Next“.

