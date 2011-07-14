Rupert Murdoch Blackmailed Keith Olbermann

Before Keith Olbermann created his own little empire at Current TV (and, yes, did the whole MSNBC thing), he worked as an anchor at Fox Sports.



On Tuesday night’s Countdown, he talked about being blackmailed the company for reporting that Rupert Murdoch was trying to sell the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“They offered an alternative. They would cut my work schedule not to five days, but to three, and they would cut my salary by 60%. And they expected an answer overnight. They got it. I took the deal. I had no choice. They were blackmailing me about my health, and Fox blackmail works. And that’s the way it works. Lord only knows, if it works so well against someone with resources and a high profile like mine, how often was it used against lesser figures in the company?”

Video below



