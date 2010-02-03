News Corp: Avatar Sequel Coming, DVD Release 'As Soon As Possible'

During today’s earnings conference call, News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch praised Avatar‘s huge money making stats.



“We certainly plan to release the DVD as soon as possible,” Murdoch said.

But don’t expect it in 3-D. “It won’t be 3-D,” Murdoch said definitively, at least not during the next six months. “The science is not developed into 3-D DVDs,” he said.

Deputy chairman Chase Carey, who was also on the call, noted: “We’re not going to yank it out of the theatres when it’s doing $30 million a weekend,” he said. Murdoch then chimed in, “even a $100,000,” they will keep it in theatres.

As for an Avatar sequel, “we’ll be pushing for one,” Murdoch said.

News Corp. is in “very early talks” with director James Cameron about making another film. “Jim has ideas for one,” Murdoch said. “We haven’t come to any agreement with him,” he added. “Being Jim Cameron I wouldn’t hold your breathe for an early” sequel, he said.

Maybe a few Oscar statuettes will give them some motivation.

