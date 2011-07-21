SPLAT: 10 Great Pie-To-The-Face Moments In History

Photo: Fox News Channel
Sometimes it’s a political statement.Sometimes it’s celebratory.
Every time, it’s messy.
On Tuesday, all talk about British Parliament’s questioning of Rupert Murdoch and his son James turned from answers to attack.
(Blogger and comedian Jonnie Marbles attempted to throw a pie in the face of Rupert — and Rupert’s wife Wendi struck back).
After the pie-throwing seen around the world, we decided to take a look back at the history of the art.
In 1976, William F. Buckley Jr. was the victim of pie-throwing activist Aron Kay at the NYU Loeb Centre.
Singer and anti-gay activist Anita Bryant got slapped with a 'fruit pie' during an October 1977 press conference. And then she prayed for the pie-thrower.
Thanks to a pie-throwing protester, Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling began a 2001 lecture on California's energy crisis by wiping the dessert off of his face.
Fashion designer Calvin Klein got caught in a fashion throw-down when he was hit with a tofu cream pie by fur protestors that was intended for Karl Lagerfeld at the 2001 CFDA Awards.
New York Times Columnist got an angry welcome by the Greenwash Guerrillas during an Earth Day talk at Brown University in 2008.
Some pies are happy. New York Yankees' A.J. Burnett pies teammates who score the winning run in a walk-off win, like Nick Swisher after a July 2010 game.
