RUPERT MURDOCH ATTACKED: Wife Wendi Takes Down Attacker!! (VIDEO)

Rupert Murdoch was accosted during today’s hearing by someone with a plate of shaving cream.



Twitter is reporting the assailant is someone named @JonnieMarbles of UK uncut.

He didn’t get very far before Murdoch’s wife Wendi Deng leapt up and bitch-slapped him. AMAZING.

The Telegraph‘s Jame Kirkup was in the room and writes:

First, she swung a slap at her husband’s attacker. She followed up by picking up the plate and trying to strike him with it. And then she moved back to her husband. Sitting on the table before him, she started to clear the foam from his face, sometimes embracing him, holding his bald head in her arms.

Watch below.

