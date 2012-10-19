Rupert Murdoch Apologizes To Hugh Grant For Scumbag Remark On Twitter

Rupert Murdoch apologized to actor Hugh Grant for remarks on Twitter.

After criticising celebrities this week on Twitter, News Corp. head Rupert Murdoch is apologizing to at least one of the celebs he called out. October 13, Murdoch went on the attack supposedly referring to actor Hugh Grant, Welsh singer Charlotte Church, and television presenter Jacqui Hames as scumbags on the social media site after a meeting between British Prime Minister, David Cameron and reps of Hacked Off, a lobby group for victims of phone hacking, to discuss media law reform in Britain.



Church and Hames were reported to be present at the meeting, while Grant is said to be another supporter of the group.

News Corp has been involved in the highly publicized scandal in which numerous individuals, including celebrities and sports stars claimed to have had their phones hacked by Murdoch’s “News of the World” publication.

This morning, Murdoch issued an apology out to Grant via Twitter:

Here are Murdoch’s original tweets which caused a stir:

