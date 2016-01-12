Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are engaged

Business Insider Australia

Photo: Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch/ Getty.

Rupert Murdoch, 84, and Jerry Hall, 59, have announced their engagement.

The engagement was announced the news on the Births, Marriages and Deaths page of The Times, owned by Murdoch’s News Corporation.

The ad read: “Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger are delighted to announce their engagement.”

Read more posts on Business Insider Australia »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.