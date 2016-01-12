Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are engaged

Photo: Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch/ Getty.

Rupert Murdoch, 84, and Jerry Hall, 59, have announced their engagement.

The engagement was announced the news on the Births, Marriages and Deaths page of The Times, owned by Murdoch’s News Corporation.

The ad read: “Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger are delighted to announce their engagement.”

Congrats to @rupertmurdoch and his bride-to-be Jerry Hall pic.twitter.com/g6dlHWSyKn — Jenna Clarke (@jennamclarke) January 12, 2016

