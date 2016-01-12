Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are engaged

Photo: Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch/ Getty.

Rupert Murdoch, 84, and Jerry Hall, 59, have announced their engagement.

The engagement was announced the news on the Births, Marriages and Deaths page of The Times, owned by Murdoch’s News Corporation.

The ad read: “Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch, and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and Gabriel Jagger are delighted to announce their engagement.”

Congrats to @rupertmurdoch and his bride-to-be Jerry Hall pic.twitter.com/g6dlHWSyKn — Jenna Clarke (@jennamclarke) January 12, 2016

The couple have been dating for four months. They first appeared in public together at the Rugby World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham in October.

The marriage will be Murdoch’s fourth, having split with his most recent spouse Wendi Deng in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. Meanwhile it will be the first official marriage for Hall, whose union with Rolling Stone rocker Mick Jagger was declared invalid after they split in 1999.

As part of the divorce settlement between Murdoch and Deng the terms of the split were sealed, but it was reported that Deng kept the couple’s apartment on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan valued at $44 million and their home in Beijing. His previous divorce settlement with his second wife, Anna Torv reportedly cost him $1.7 billion.

Forbes has estimated Murdoch’s fortune at $13.4 billion.

Yesterday the couple attended the Golden Globes awards, however Hall was not seen to be wearing an engagement ring at the time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.