Rupert And James Murdoch Now Say They Are Too Busy To Testify To Parliament About The Scandal, Leaving Rebekah Brooks To Go Solo

Rupert and James Murdoch will not be appearing before British Parliament to face questioning over the phone-hacking allegations rocking News Corps empire.



The still-employed editor at the centre of the scandal, Rebekah Brooks, will.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Murdochs would cooperate with police over the investigation.

But now James has said he is too busy and has instead offered to appear in August.

Rupert sent a note saying “unfortunately, I am not available to attend the session you have planned next Tuesday” but has allowed he will appear before the judge-led inquiry announced yesterday by British PM David Cameron.

The Government isn’t taking this lightly, however. The Guardian reports the Commons culture select committee has since issued a summons to Rupert Murdoch and his son James.

It’s worth noting that as a British citizen Brooks is compelled to appear.

The Murdochs, however, remain citizens of Australia and the United States, and as such apparently have a choice.

A fact which brings to mind something former Page Sixer Ian Spiegelman told the Daily Beast’s Howard Kurtz yesterday:

“News Corp VPs are nationless. It doesn’t matter where you put them—they are plugged into their own, floating nation…namely News Corp. You don’t always see them, but they are always hovering between the editor-in-chief and Rupert, and their loyalties remain not with any country or system of laws. Imagine the kind of pressure such a misty, loyalty-free menace could put on a reporter who actually lives where he lives and whose life is there. You want to know if this London poison is likely to have spread to New York? Yeah. But don’t blame London.”

