Rupert in Sun Valley: News Corp Not Buying Anything Today

Rupert Murdoch shoots down speculation that he was in dealmaking mode at Sun Valley yesterday.



Reuters’ DealZone blog: Consummate dealmaker Rupert Murdoch, Chairman and Chief Executive of News Corp, strolled into the Sun Valley Inn for the first full day of Allen & Co’s annual mogul retreat.

Asked by CNBC reporter Julia Boorstin whether he was buying anything, he shot back, “Not today. Not this week.”

Oh, Rupert, everyone knows the actual deals don’t get done in Sun Valley!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.