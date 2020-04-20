Dad-to-be Rupert Grint surprised a midwife via video chat and thanked her for her 'Gryffindor behaviour'

BBC Rupert Grint surprised an NHS midwife on ‘One World: Together at Home.’

“Harry Potter” stars Rupert Grint and Miriam Margolyes surprised an NHS midwife on video chat during the BBC’s “One World: Together at Home.”

Coronavirus frontline worker Sam Halliwell was catching up with her family over video chat when TV host Claudia Winkleman joined the chat and introduced Miriam Margolyes and Rupert Grint to the call.

Grint said: “Hearing your story, just what you’re doing is insane. The sacrifices you have made. It’s truly inspiring. It’s very Gryffindor behaviour. Thank you so much.”

Margolyes called Halliwell “one of the heroes of the world,” while Grint told her that JK Rowling has sent her “something special via owl post.”

Rupert Grint surprised an NHS frontline worker on video chat and thanked the health worker for her “Gryffindor behaviour” during the coronavirus crisis.

Midwife Sam Halliwell, who has had to move into a hotel as her husband has a severe kidney illness and is therefore very vulnerable to the virus, was chatting to her family over what she thought was a normal video call. But TV host Claudia Winkleman soon joined the call as part of the BBC’s “One World: Together at Home” show, which aired Sunday.

Winkleman then introduced “Harry Potter” star Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the film series. Margolyes invited Halliwell to the set of her TV show “Call the Midwife.”

“What a family you are, my goodness,” Margolyes said. “I am proud of you and I don’t even know you. I think you are one of the heroes of the world, Sam, I really do.”

Winkleman concurred and told Halliwell that there is somebody else who agrees with Margolyes’ assessment. Winkleman said: “Rupert, are you there?”

Ron Weasley himself, Rupert Grint, then joined the video call, and Halliwell was understandably in shock: “Rupert Grint’s on my web chat!”

Grint told Halliwell: “Hearing your story, just what you’re doing is insane. The sacrifices you have made. It’s truly inspiring. It’s very Gryffindor behaviour. Thank you so much.”

Margolyes and Grint then had a chance to catch up after years of not seeing each other, as Margolyes said Grint must have been a little boy when she last saw him.

“I must have been, like, 10,” Grint said.

“You have turned out to be a very handsome young man,” Margolyes said. “He really has!”

The surprises didn’t stop there, however, as Grint told Halliwell, who works as a midwife at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, that she has another treat heading her way: “There is something special coming via owl post from JK Rowling.”

Watch the full video below:

