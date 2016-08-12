Rupert Grint met the actor who plays Ron in the 'Harry Potter' play, and it was magical

Harry Potter Play/Twitter Rupert Grint and Paul Thornley meet backstage after ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” — the new play that takes place 19 years after the end of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” — doesn’t use the same cast as the movies.

Harry, Ron, and Hermione are no longer played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Instead, they’re portrayed by Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni, and Paul Thornley.

But, much to every Harry Potter fan’s delight, Grint finally watched the play (well, just two weeks after it’s official premiere), and even hung out with Thornley, the actor who plays a 19-years-older Ron Weasley.

Thankfully, the official “Cursed Child” Twitter account shared pictures of the two meeting after the show in London.

Grint also took a photo with the whole cast backstage.

Rupert Grint met the cast of the #CursedChild this evening at the Palace Theatre. #KeepTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/CxXkxdXgGL

— Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) August 10, 2016

Similarly, Emma Watson met Noma Dumezweni, the actress who plays Hermione in the play, about a month ago, when the play was still in previews. The actress wrote about the experience of meeting another person who plays such a complicated character in a moving Facebook post.



Daniel Radcliffe, on the other hand, has his doubts about going to London to watch the show. “I want to see the show — I genuinely am intrigued and I’ve heard it’s fantastic — but I just feel sitting in an audience of what will for the most of the near future be very enthusiastic Harry Potter fans might be like not a relaxing way to see a show,” he told Stephen Colbert.

Right now Radcliffe is pretty busy, anyway. He’s in a play himself, called “Privacy,” in New York. He also just finished doing publicity for his movie “Swiss Army Man,” and is doing interviews for his next movie, “Imperium.”

Hopefully, like his other former castmates, Radcliffe will watch “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” soon and we’ll get to see epic pictures of him chatting with Parker, the actor playing Harry, about the role.

NOW WATCH: The whole world is talking about cupping because of the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.