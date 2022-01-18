‘Harry Potter’ actor Rupert Grint says J.K. Rowling is still his ‘auntie’ even though he doesn’t agree with her views

Rupter Grint and JK Rowling Getty Images

Rupert Grint told The Times he still considers J.K. Rowling as an “auntie.”

It comes as the “Harry Potter” author has been criticized for sharing transphobic viewpoints.

“It’s a tricky one,” Grint added.

Rupert Grint recently shared that he still views controversial “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling as family, even though he doesn’t agree with her views on the trans community.

The “Harry Potter” star recently revealed to The Times in the “What I’ve Learnt” series that he views Rowling as an “auntie.”

“I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie,” Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the blockbuster movie franchise, said. “It’s a tricky one.”

Since 2018, Rowling has been the subject of controversy for her comments on the trans community. She was called out for spreading transphobic viewpoints on social media.

Two years later, Rowling published an essay titled “J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues,” where she addressed critics labeling her a TERF — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. In the essay, Rowling also shared she was concerned about “the new trans activism,” which she said could harm cisgender women.

As previously reported by Insider’s Palmer Haasch, Rowling’s comments prompted some actors from the franchise to speak out.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint s_bukley/Shutterstock

Daniel Radcliffe penned an essay for The Trevor Project saying that “trans women are women” and that he felt “compelled to say something.” Emma Watson didn’t address Rowling directly but tweeted her support for transgender people in the wake of the author’s comments.

At the time, Grint issued a statement to The Sunday Times supporting the trans community.

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women,” he said. “Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

Following his statement, Grint clarified to Esquire in March 2021 that although he doesn’t agree with her views, he’s still “hugely grateful” for what Rowling had done for his career. “I think that she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are genius,” he continued in the interview. “But yeah, I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that.”