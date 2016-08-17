Rupert Grint made a prediction about Ron in the 'Harry Potter' sequel that turned out to be totally wrong

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 29: Actor Rupert Grint attends the 3rd Annual Celebration Of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando on January 29, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.

Back in February, before the world had a glimpse of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Rupert Grint made a prediction about what Ron Weasley would be up to. He was totally wrong.

“I would expect Ron has probably divorced Hermione already,” Grint, who plays Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films, told The Huffington Post earlier this year. “I don’t think that relationship would have done very well.”

According to Grint, Ron and Hermione split up, perhaps only temporarily. “He’s living on his own, in a little one-bedroom apartment. He hasn’t got a job,” as Grint described it.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is set 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” and, well, Grint’s prediction hasn’t come true. Ron and Hermione are still together.

It’s still an odd coupling, though. Their relationship never made much emotional sense. J.K. Rowling herself once described it as “a form of wish fulfillment.” She thought it made more sense to pair up Harry and Hermione. Grint echoed that sentiment when he guessed their relationship wouldn’t have worked out.,

“Cursed Child” does a little bit to repair perceptions of Ron’s relationship with Hermione. The story’s plot involves a lot of time travel and alternate timelines. In one of those timelines, Ron and Hermione aren’t together, even though they plainly like each other. In the play’s “correct” timeline, they’re married — Hermione is Minister for Magic while Ron runs Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

