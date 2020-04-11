Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together

Splash News Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are expecting a baby.

Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with actress Georgia Groome, a representative for the couple confirmed to Insider on Friday.

The two actors started dating in 2011 and haven’t spoken about their relationship.

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint, 31, is expecting his first child with actress Georgia Groome, 28.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a representative for the couple said in a statement to Insider.

On Friday, In Touch, Just Jared, and Mirror reported that the two stars, who have been dating since 2011, are going to become parents.

Most recently, the couple was photographed shopping in London.

Grint and Groome, known for her role as Georgia Nicolson in the 2008 teen movie “Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging,” have stayed quiet about their relationship.

Grint spoke about his desire to start a family in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, explaining that he didn’t know “what the future holds.”

“I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens,” he said. “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

