Rupert: Facebook Is A Phonebook

Earnings season can be a slog at SAI. But there’s some upside — like the chance to listen to News Corp.’s Rupert Murdoch, more or less unfiltered. Sure he’s running a public company, and he’s somewhat constrained about what we can say during an earnings call. On the other hand, it’s more or less his private fiefdom, so he says what he likes.

Today’s Q1 call is an excellent example: In his prepared comments, Rupe explains why Facebook isn’t a threat to MySpace: His social network is a “a place of self-expression,” while Facebook is a utility “similar to a phonebook.”

Translation: If the Web version of the white pages is worth $15 billion, what’s MySpace worth?

