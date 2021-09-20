20 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars, ranked by success

- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has launched the media careers of hundreds of drag queens.
- Some of the drag queens on the show have gone on to make music and run successful businesses.
- Considering factors like what they’ve achieved since the show and social media followings, we ranked the 20 most successful drag queens.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
She released her second album, “Taxidermy,” in 2015, and her third album, “Battle Axe,” in 2017. In 2019, she released a Halloween-themed EP, “Spoopy,” which was well received by critics.
She also was a spokesperson for PETA and has 1 million followers on Instagram.
In the short time since the show, Symone has been featured on the cover of Interview Magazine and even attended the 2021 Met Gala in a Moschino gown. She also appeared in Kacey Musgraves’ movie “Star Crossed.”
With more time in the spotlight, Symone can easily work her way up this list.
She’s been sharing the spotlight ever since: She remains mostly relevant today thanks to the success of her podcast with Bob The Drag Queen called “Sibling Rivalry,” which has been running for more than 140 episodes.
Monét also has 1 million followers on Instagram and released an EP called “Unapologetically” in 2019. Throughout 2019, she also hosted a web talk show, “The X Change Rate,” with Build Series.
Since appearing on the show, she has started her own management company and appeared in RuPaul’s Netflix series “AJ and The Queen.” She’s also appeared as herself in multiple web series and documentaries, such as 2019’s “Wig” and “Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts,” about her fellow “Drag Race” star. In 2020, she appeared on “Celebrity Family Fortune” as part of the “Drag Race” team.
She also has a million followers on Instagram.
Since then she released an EP in 2017 called “Couleé-D” and a number of singles including “Collide” in 2020.
She now has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and hosts a podcast called “Wanna Be On Top?”
Since then, BenDeLaCreme has started her own live-events production company and has gone on tour with fellow “Drag Race” alum Jinkx Monsoon. They turned that tour into a special on Hulu called “The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special.”
She has 1 million followers on Instagram and most recently appeared in Hulu’s “Happiest Season,” also with Jinkx Monsoon.
She now has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She’s starred in Iggy Azaela’s music videos and also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alongside the rapper. Vanjie has also worked on several other shows with the producers of “Drag Race,” like “Vegas Revue” and “Gay Sex Ed.”
She has a memoir coming out later this year called “My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?: A Memoir.”
Since then, Willam has appeared in Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” and the Netflix series “EastSiders,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
She also recorded three comedy albums — including one that reached No. 1 on Billboard’s comedy albums chart in 2015 — and was named one of the “most powerful drag queens in America” by Vulture in 2019.
She guest appeared in “Claws” and Vogue’s YouTube channel. Valentina even graced the pages of Vogue Mexico.
Most notably, she played Angel in Fox’s “Rent: Live” and even made an appearance in 2021’s “In The Heights.”
These days, she has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
After “Drag Race,” she modeled for Moschino and H&M in 2018 and signed with IMG Models. Most notably, she became the first drag queen to ever be invited to the Met Gala in 2019. That same year, she appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Beauty Fashion Show in the fall.
After appearing on season five of “Drag Race” and the second of “All Stars,” she started her successful YouTube series “Alyssa’s Secret,” which has notched up millions of views.
In 2018, Netflix released a documentary called “Dancing Queen” about the dancing school she owns and runs in Texas.
The only reason she didn’t place lower in this ranking is that she has earned 2 million followers on Instagram, making her one of a handful of “Drag Race” queens to reach the 2 million mark.
She now has 1.8 million Instagram followers, and she appeared on notable TV shows like “The Bold Type” and “Broad City.”
She’s had her own New York Fashion Week show. The queen also runs a drag show called “Nightgowns,” prompting Fast Company to say she is “disrupting the business of drag” in 2019.
As a Fulbright scholar, Velour has also spoken at The Teen Vogue Summit and The Smithsonian’s “The Long Conversation” about LGBTQ issues and history.
She is known for her comedic videos on TikTok where she has 1.7 million followers. Bob also has two comedy specials, including “Suspiciously Large Woman” in 2017 and “Live at Caroline’s” in 2020. The drag queen also stars in HBO’s “We’re Here” with Shangela and Eureka, while also appearing in shows like “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Tales of The City.”
Most notably, she hosts a successful podcast with her drag sister, Monét X Change, called “Sibling Rivalry.”
Since then, Adore has earned 2.1 million followers on Instagram and released three studio albums, including “Till Death Do Us Party” in 2014, “After Party” in 2016, and “Whatever” in 2017.
“After Party” reached the top of the dance charts on iTunes in just five minutes after being released. It also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s top dance/electronic albums chart.
Not only did she appear on seasons two and three of “Drag Race” and the third season of “All Stars,” but she’s also guest-starred in shows like “2 Broke Girls,” “Glee,” “Bones,” “The Mentalist,” and “The X-Files.”
She also made an appearance in Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” in 2018 and performed with Miley Cyrus at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
She has partnered with Trixie Mattel to star in their web series “UNHhhh” and Netflix’s “I Like to Watch.” Katya also co-wrote “Trixie and Katya’s Guide To Modern Womanhood,” making her a New York Times bestselling author.
The drag queen also has a standup special from 2020 called “Help Me I’m Dying.”
Katya has also been vocal about her struggle with addiction, saying, “I thought I just had a drug problem. It wasn’t just a drug problem.”
Since then, she has released two feature films, “Hurricane Bianca” and “Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate.” She has a couple of stand-up specials, including “Bianca Del Rio’s Rolodex of Hate” in 2015.
Even The New York Times called her the “Joan Rivers of the Drag World.”
She will also appear in the upcoming movie adaptation of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”
Most notably, she has formed a comedic partnership with fellow “Drag Race” alum Katya. Together, they host their highly successful YouTube show “UNHhhh” where views often reach the millions. They also host “I Like to Watch” for Netflix.
The two also published their bestselling book, “Trixie and Katya’s Guide To Modern Womanhood.”
Outside of her partnership with Katya, Trixie is a successful businesswoman, launching a beauty brand, Trixie Cosmetics, which has lipstick, blush, and glitter. She also recently bought a local LGBTQ bar in Milwaukee and saved it from closing. Trixie even got her own Discover+ show about renovating a motel called “Trixie Motel.”
While staying at the top of the drag queen and businesswoman games, Trixie is also a successful musician, releasing three studio albums. For instance, her album, “One Stone,” hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts. Trixie’s first album called “Two Birds” debuted at No. 16 on the Americana/folk albums chart and also reached No. 2 on the Heatseekers albums chart.