20 ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars, ranked by success

After winning the third season of “All Stars,” Trixie Mattel has become a music and comedy icon.

In 2018, Trixie won the “All Stars” season and now has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram . But her success goes well beyond the “Drag Race” universe and social media.

Most notably, she has formed a comedic partnership with fellow “Drag Race” alum Katya. Together, they host their highly successful YouTube show “UNHhhh” where views often reach the millions. They also host “I Like to Watch” for Netflix.

The two also published their bestselling book, “Trixie and Katya’s Guide To Modern Womanhood.”

Outside of her partnership with Katya, Trixie is a successful businesswoman, launching a beauty brand, Trixie Cosmetics, which has lipstick, blush, and glitter. She also recently bought a local LGBTQ bar in Milwaukee and saved it from closing. Trixie even got her own Discover+ show about renovating a motel called “Trixie Motel.”

While staying at the top of the drag queen and businesswoman games, Trixie is also a successful musician, releasing three studio albums. For instance, her album, “One Stone,” hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts. Trixie’s first album called “Two Birds” debuted at No. 16 on the Americana/folk albums chart and also reached No. 2 on the Heatseekers albums chart.