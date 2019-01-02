22 things you didn’t know about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

RuPaul reportedly wears sweatpants when sitting behind the judge’s table.

In the most recent season, Utica (pictured) was roasting RuPaul and said, “RuPaul, you are such a fashion icon, if you could stand up for us please.”

The host responded by flipping the drag queen off.

If you don’t know the rumors, then this moment may not have made any sense. It’s widely discussed that RuPaul often wears sweatpants while sitting behind the judges’ table.

Bob the Drag Queen all but confirmed that fact in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2020.

“It is a known fact that RuPaul’s dresses are in two chunks,” Bob the Drag Queen said. “Sometimes she’ll work the runway and take off all of her padding and put on some sweatpants and Ugg slippers and walk around the studio. Everyone knows this. RuPaul gets out of drag from the waist down to sit behind the table, which I would, too!”