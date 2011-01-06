Keith Meister Recruits Another Carl Icahn Disciple To His New Soros-Seeded Hedge Fund

Photo: The Mirror

UPDATE: We now have information from Hedge Fund Alert that despite earlier reports, Carl Icahn’s former COO and head of investor relations is not launching her own hedge fund, but joining that of former Icahn right-hand man, Keith Meister.This is the second time in three weeks that a disciple of Carl Icahn has announced that they’re launching their own hedge fund.



Last time it was Keith Meister, and this time, the founder is Icahn’s COO and head of investor relations, Rupal Doshi, HFM Week reported, via FinAlternatives.

The firm is going to specialize in long/short, with, as should be the case with any real Icahn protégé, an activist vein.

Doshi’s new firm is called Corvex.

As we already mentioned, that’s the second solo hedge fund launch by a high-profile Icahner in less than one month.

In December, Icahn‘s longtime right-hand man, Keith Meister, announced he was launching a new event driven hedge fund, seeded by George Soros’ firm Soros Fund Management (they’re investing $300 million to be exact).

Now Hedge Fund alert reports that Meister has recruited three partners to help set up the activist hedge fund, called Corvex Capital, which Meister hopes will have $1 billion AUM by the end of 2011.

Those recruits include Nick Graziano and Michael Doniger as senior managing directors on the investment side, and Rupal Doshi as chief operating officer.

Graziano is a former portfolio manager at Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors and Sandell Asset Management. Doniger was a portfolio manager at SAC Capital’s CR Intrinsic unit.

Doshi was COO and head of investor relations at the Icahn Group, which she departed about two years ago.

Prior to her stint there, she worked in marketable alternative investments for Blackstone, and also for Wellington Management.

The Dartmouth grad began her career at Sanford C. Bernstein as an Associate Portfolio Manager in the fixed income group, and wishes Rudy Giuliani had become president.

And as it happens, Carl Icahn is one of the 11 hedge fund managers most likely to retire next >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.