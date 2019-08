From the New Zealand police to the L.A. Dodgers, everyone’s doing the “Running Man.” The latest hashtag, #RunningManChallenge, has over 31,000 participants eager to show off their moves to the ’90s hit “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJ’s.

