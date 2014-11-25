This Terrifying Vine Has To Be Fake, Right?

Logan Paul, a Vine phenomenon who we have profiled in the past, just uploaded this horrifying Vine this past weekend.

It was brought to my attention by The Daily Dot’s Cooper Fleishman, who messaged me with: “This has to be fake, right?”

Originally, when you created a Vine, you had to create it within the app in one take. Now you can create the video elsewhere (on your phone or on a professional camera) and upload it into the app, leaving lots of opportunity to edit.

It takes some of the magic and creativity out of Vine.

What do you think? Fake or not fake?

