This runner responded to body-shaming in the greatest way

Facebook/Michelle Kirk Michelle Kirk had a special message for a man who criticised her body.

Florida woman Michelle Kirk was out for a run when a man approached her — out of nowhere — simply to body-shame her. The man apparently told Kirk that she needed to get a better sports bra because her breasts were sagging, and that they would “only sag more” if she continued to run.

Kirk took to Facebook last night and penned a simple, two-word response to the man: “F— you.”

“If you don’t like the way my boobs ‘sag’ when I run, then don’t look!” she continued. “I will NEVER stop doing what I love and I love myself way to much to have your hate bring me down!”

Here’s her original post:

PostbyMichelle Kirk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.