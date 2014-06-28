Runners Have Found A Body Near The Botanical Gardens In Melbourne

Jogging through Melbourne’s Kings Domain Gardens on Saturday morning, a group of runners have found a woman’s body.

Police were called to the scene on St Kilda Road at about 7.30am this morning. It is unknown how long the woman’s body had been in the park.

The homicide squad is on the scene, which is near the Victoria Police Memorial, and investigations into the circumstances around the woman’s death continue.

