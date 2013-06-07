The First Trailer For Justin Timberlake's Next Movie, 'Runner Runner' Is Out

Justin Timberlake goes from social media networks to making millions gambling in the first trailer for new film “Runner Runner.”



Timberlake stars as a college student Richie Furst turning to online gambling to pay tuition. When his luck runs out, he gets joins forces with businessman Ivan Block (Ben Affleck) who runs an offshore gambling operation.

The film comes from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and 20th Century Fox.

“Runner Runner” comes to theatres September 27.

