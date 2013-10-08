Justin Timberlake's 'Runner, Runner' Bombs At Theatres -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

While it was a fantastic record-breaking weekend for Sandra Bullock and George Clooney’s “Gravity,” the other big release for the weekend, “Runner, Runner” didn’t do so well.

The Justin Timberlake and Ben Affleck gambling movie bombed opening weekend, coming in third behind Alfonso Cuaron’s space film and kid flick “Cloudy 2.”

Early estimates estimated the film would earn $US11 million.

Instead, it’s Warner Bros. making the most impact in theatres right now with two popular films (“Gravity,” “Prisoners”).

Out of the top 10 this week were four films. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” finally ended its run with $US121.4 million after eight weeks.

Robert De Niro’s “The Family” took a hard hit dropping six spots. The Relativity film has been in theatres for a month now earning $US34.6 million.

Also out of the top 10 are indie success “Instructions Not Included” and “We’re the Millers” which was a big success for Warner Bros. bringing in nearly $US250 million.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. The late James Gandolfini’s “Enough Said” moved up one spot in its third week with $US2.2 million after being added to another 210 theatres.

9. Lionsgate’s romantic comedy “Pulling Strings” starring Tom Arnold opened to $US2.5 million.

8. Film District’s “Insidious Chapter 2” continues to perform well earning another $US3.9 million during its fourth week in theatres. The $US5 million horror flick is out-performing the original (which cost $US1.5 million to make). After four weekends, the original film earned $US43 million. The sequel made $US40 million opening weekend and has now earned $US87 million worldwide. Still, the film shouldn’t make more than Warner Bros.’ summer scare “The Conjuring.”

7. Fox Searchlight’s “Baggage Claim” falls three spots in week two with $US4.1 million despite an addition of 203 theatres. Starring Paula Patton, Adam Brody, and Taye Diggs, the film has made $US15 million at theatres.

6. Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut “Don Jon” dropped 52% in week two with $US4.2 million. The movie cost $US6 million to make and has made $US17.6 million.

5. With the star power of Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”), Ron Howard’s Formula One racing film “Rush” dropped two spots earning $US4.4 million. Though the $US38 million movie has only made $US18 million domestically, it’s earning most of its money — $US30 million so far — overseas.

4. Warner Bros.’ thriller “Prisoners” featuring Hugh Jackman as a desperate father searching for his missing child continues to perform well with $US5.7 million in week three. The film, which cost an estimated $US46 million, has earned $US62 million to date.

3. Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake’s “Runner, Runner” did not take off the ground earning a sour $US7.6 million. This was kind of surprising since the marketing for the Brad Furman film was there. It was easy for the film to get lost since it was directly competing for the same audience as Warner Bros.’ tentpole “Gravity” this weekend. It also didn’t help that the film received a “C” CinemaScore from viewers. Despite its low opening weekend, the film is faring better overseas.

2. As the only kid’s flick in theatres right now, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” stays strong in its second week earning $US21.5 million. The film cost slightly less than its 2009 predecessor ($78 million v. $US100 million). The film still has a way to go to reach the original film’s $US243 million earnings, but right now it looks like it could be one of Sony’s highest-earning kid flicks, reaching the popularity of “The Smurfs” and even “Hotel Transylvania.”

1. It was an easy win for Alfonso Cuaron’s space odyssey “Gravity” this weekend. It was predicted to earn north of $US40 million and instead surged past that number with a huge $US55.6 million. That number easily broke the highest-opening weekend ever in October passing previous record holder, 2011’s “Paranormal Activity” ($52.6 million).

