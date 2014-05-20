Runner Celebrates Before Crossing The Finish Line, Loses Race By .04 Seconds

An Algerian 800-meter runner lost a Diamond League race in Shanghai after a premature tongue-wagging, arm-swinging celebration in the final few meters.

Taoufik Makhoufi was in first place coming down the home stretch. As he threw his arms out in celebration, he got passed by Robert Biwott of Kenya right before the finish line.

Here’s the end of the race. You can see Makhoufi put his arms to his sides like an aeroplane (via Deadspin):

The full celebration. His face slackens when he realises what happened:

Nope:

He lost by 0.04 seconds:

Here’s video of the race. The announcer can’t believe it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

