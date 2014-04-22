Boston Marathon Runner Falls Down, Gets Carried Across The Finish Line By Four Others Runners

One of the best stories of the day comes from Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post, who witnessed a collapsed runner get carried across the finish line by four fellow runners at the Boston Marathon.
What the marathon is all about:
Runner gave out near 26 mile mark, right by the site where 1st bomb went off. 1 guy stopped to help, then another pic.twitter.com/gcwMxpssdK
— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) April 21, 2014
But his legs just couldn’t do it. The group struggled a few feet. Another man stopped to help, and a woman pic.twitter.com/nM8FGP9Vgx
— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) April 21, 2014
Determined, the two new saviors lifted his legs. He had just a few hundred feet to go. They would get him there pic.twitter.com/5tXvNyDGUJ
— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) April 21, 2014
The crowd exploded into loudest cheer I’ve heard today. Walking, then jogging, they all, all 5, finished the race pic.twitter.com/HE4QJnh35L
— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) April 21, 2014
Based on the timing of the tweets, it was an group of amateur runners, not elites. Wonderful.
