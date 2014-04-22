Boston Marathon Runner Falls Down, Gets Carried Across The Finish Line By Four Others Runners

Tony Manfred
Boston marathon runner collapses@WesleyLowery

One of the best stories of the day comes from Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post, who witnessed a collapsed runner get carried across the finish line by four fellow runners at the Boston Marathon.

What the marathon is all about:





Based on the timing of the tweets, it was an group of amateur runners, not elites. Wonderful.

