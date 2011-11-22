RunKeeper Just Raised $10 Million To Keep Track Of Your Physical Fitness

Photo: wikimedia commons

Boston-based RunKeeper has announced a $10 million Series B Round led by Spark Capital. Revolution Ventures contributed as well.RunKeeper keeps track of your physical fitness and helps you live a healthier life.



Jason Jacobs, the CEO of RunKeeper, wants to make his company the go-to platform for consumer health data. In that spirit, the company put into action it’s own “Health Graph API”, earlier this year, helping to bring in other services and data into RunKeepers system.

Spark Capital’s prior investments include Twitter, Boxee, Stack Exchange, and Foursquare.

Here’s what the health graph looks like:

Photo: RunKeeper

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.