Fitness App RunKeeper Adds HotelTonight's Sam Shank To Its Board And Hires Pandora Executive Tim Leedom

HotelTonight Sam Shank, HotelTonight CEO

Fitness tracker and mobile application RunKeeper has added two new executives to its team.

Sam Shank, founder and CEO of HotelTonight, has joined RunKeeper’s board of directors. Tim Leedom, who previously ran strategic partnerships for Pandora, is RunKeeper’s new VP of Business Development. Leedom also spent three years at Nike.

Shank and Jason Jacobs, RunKeeper’s CEO, first got to know each other over Twitter. Shank has been using the app for over four years to track more than 200 workouts in seven countries.

“As I’ve gotten to know [Jason] and his team, I became tremendously excited about not only what they’ve accomplished, but where they are headed and the enormous opportunity to reinvent the way people get and stay fit,” Shank said of RunKeeper in a release.

RunKeeper currently has more than 26 million users. It tracks everything from outdoor jogs to indoor workouts and uses a phone’s GPS to show users how far they’ve journeyed on a run. The data is displayed on a Google-like map. RunKeeper also tracks calories burned and tells you your pace every few minutes. Jason Jacobs founded the company in Boston in 2007. As of June it had 40 employees and about 23 million users. RunKeeper has raised $US11.5 million from Spark Capital and a few other venture capital firms.

Business Insider A four mile run in Central Park looks like this on RunKeeper.

