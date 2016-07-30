A runaway flower girl interrupted a wedding with an adorable chase

Facebook/Burgess Videos The Quirks had a wedding ceremony to remember.

Forget about a runaway bride; it’s all about a runaway flower girl.

Tom and Katie Quirk were saying their vows overlooking Albert Park Lake in Melbourne, Australia, when they were interrupted by an adorable chase.

Katie’s three-year-old niece Chloe went rogue and began to run towards the water, as Chloe’s mother followed quickly behind.

“I was actually so focused on Tom and repeating my vows without messing up that I didn’t realise what was happening until a little white blur flashed by in my peripheral vision,” Katie told the Huffington Post. “And then I saw my sister-in-law in hot pursuit. Chloe was looking back at her almost taunting her to try and catch her.”

The bride told the Huffington Post that she had to repeat her vows three times because she was laughing at the surprise moment.

“She was so well behaved beforehand and even as she walked down the aisle she was an angel, but I guess as kids that age do she began to get a bit restless,” Katie told the Daily Mail.

Katie added that it would go down as “probably one of the funniest moments anyone we know has witnessed at a wedding.”

