VIDEO: Runaway airport cart spirals out of control and nearly hits aeroplane

Video footage of a runaway cart on the tarmac at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport showed airport employees scrambling to subdue the vehicle.

The footage was obtained and shared on Twitter by Dr. Kevin Klauer, chief executive of the American Osteopathic Association, on Monday afternoon.

A driver did not appear to be behind the wheel as the video footage was taken. The cart nearly crashed into the nose of an aeroplane parked nearby before a ground support equipment vehicle being driven by an airport employee collided with the runway cart, bringing it to a stop.

Items that appear to be cans and bottles were strewn about the tarmac as the cart jettisoned its cargo.

O’Hare officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. O’Hare is the busiest airport in the US, with roughly 900,000 flight operations in 2018.

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

