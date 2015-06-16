Run The Jewels' rapper Killer Mike is running as a write-in candidate for Georgia State Assembly

HBO Killer Mike on Real Time with Bill Maher

Rapper Killer Mike is seeking a position in the Georgia state assembly.

As Vice’s music site Noisey points out, on Tuesday t

he high-profile rapper asked voters in Georgia’s 55th district to write his real name, Michael Render, in during tomorrow’s special election.

The Outkast collaborator and member of the critically-acclaimed group Run the Jewels could snag the seat vacated by a former representative who plead guilty to tax fraud earlier this year.

Render is an outspoken political activist on social justice issues, appearing on CNN, Bill Maher, and other political talk shows to advocate for criminal justice and prison reform.

Despite Render’s name recognition, the one-time Chamillionaire collaborator has a steep electoral hill to climb. With his liberal views on criminal justice reform, Render may find it difficult to distinguish himself from a crowded field of Democratic candidates who have been hitting the pavement in District 55 for weeks.

And even if he wins the election, Render may be making unrealistic campaign promises he can’t keep.

When questioned on Twitter by the Huffington Post’s Sam Stein about his positions, Mike gave a vague populist response:

All the right shit RT @samsteinhp: @KillerMikeGTO what’s your platform?

— Killer Mike (@KillerMikeGTO) June 15, 2015

If he wins the election, Render wouldn’t have to give up his hip-hop career. The Georgia state assembly is only in session 40 legislative days of the year beginning in January, typically wrapping up way before summer festival season.

