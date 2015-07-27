Run simple: how streamlining decision making can transform your business

In the hyper-competitive world of modern business, it’s often only a simple difference that sets one organisation apart from another. But that difference can be so profound it can change the entire way a business is thought about, looked at and run.

Data: it’s important. But as your business grows, the more you collect, the more paralysed you can become. Data should drive, not hinder, decision making. Yet data complexity across multiple business systems and IT platforms is one of the biggest barriers organisations face to growth, innovation, improved customer service, efficiency and productivity. Wouldn’t it be great to leave that all behind, with a streamlined system and ability to make decisions?

Enter SAP HANA. With the power to process and analyse huge amounts of data in real time, it’s easier to move on insights, pivot in the right direction, boost business agility, and even open new revenue streams. The benefits to your business can be revolutionary.

You can make fast decisions using real-time data to provide the best experience for your customers. You’ll be serving them faster, more efficiently and tailored to their needs.

The ability to build new applications to run your business in better ways and streamline complex and expensive IT systems allows you to increase capacity, and increase efficiency, and gives you more flexibility.

Here’s a quick video to explain how it works:

To find out more about HANA, visit SAP today.

